Ancelotti future still unclear after PSG title win

The Italian, whose deal was automatically extended when PSG secured Champions League qualification, has been linked to Real Madrid by Spanish media who expect Jose Mourinho to depart.

Ancelotti has repeatedly said in the past few weeks that he had not made a decision about his future.

Even the PSG players have been "confused" about the Italian's plans, as centre back Alex said this week, but the former AC Milan and Chelsea coach declined to make it clearer after Sunday's decisive win at Olympique Lyon.

"We are going to talk with the club," Ancelotti told French broadcaster Canal Plus. "I can't say if I will leave or stay. I haven't talked to the president yet."

PSG's Qatari chairman Nasser al-Khelaifi stressed that Ancelotti, who joined the club during last season's winter break, was still under contract.

"He still has a one-year deal with us," he said. "We're going to see each other, to talk at the end of the season. But, as for next season, he's under contract."

Ancelotti, twice a Champions League winner while in charge of Milan, is regarded as one of the few managers able to fulfil the Qatari owners' dreams of winning the prestigious European trophy within five years.

"He did a great job. I'm very happy with him and we'll try to keep him with us," Al-Khelaifi added.