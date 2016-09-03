Ancelotti has eyes on Champions League glory with Bayern

Carlo Ancelotti says Bayern Munich's aim for this season must be to win the Champions League having fallen short at the semi-final stage in the previous three campaigns.

The Italian has previously won the competition twice as a player and twice as a manager with AC Milan, before again lifting the trophy when in charge of Real Madrid.

And now Ancelotti is aiming to deliver Bayern the success that evaded them in each of Pep Guardiola's seasons in charge - their last triumph coming under Jupp Heynckes in 2013.

"[Bayern's objective in the Champions League is] to win," he told Marca.

"They have missed out because of small details in the past and we'll try to reach that turning point in the best possible way.

"It's clear that our goal is to win the Champions League."

The German champions were knocked out by Atletico Madrid last term and have now been paired against the same side again in this season's group stage.

Ancelotti has also suffered pain at Atleti's hands and he is determined to post an improved result on this occasion.

"I expect and want to win because I have never managed a victory there with Chelsea or Real," he continued.

"Bayern already know how good Atletico are because they eliminated us last season. We've not forgotten."