Ancelotti has it all - Ballack

Carlo Ancelotti "has it all" as a coach, according to former Bayern Munich midfielder Michael Ballack.

Ancelotti succeeded Pep Guardiola at the Bayern helm in the close season - his first Bundesliga game comes on Friday at home to Werder Bremen - and he is tasked with maintaining their domestic dominance as well as mounting a serious challenge in the Champions League.

Ballack worked under Ancelotti at Chelsea and is confident the Italian is a perfect fit for the Bavarian giants.

He told Omnisport: "It is a good match. It was another smooth transition between two coaches and he is the perfect for Bayern.

"I played under him at Chelsea and we won two titles together. He has it all, the complete package. He has authority, experience, and is a global player.

"He has a connection to his players to generate a warm atmosphere. No matter the performance of the club, whether it is good or bad, he always finds a way to get a player back on track.

"It is an outstanding acquisition that Bayern made, getting Ancelotti as coach. A lot of players will reach their highest level again and find new motivation, working with a top coach is always nice and interesting for them, playing a different football but staying successful."

Ballack believes it is a formality that Bayern will make it five successive Bundesliga titles this season.

"They’ve really done their homework to be far ahead of the other teams for such a long time and always to be the leading favourite," he added.

"For many fans, this is perhaps a pity. But the squad has a lot of quality and also the financial resources are there in abundance to fill the gaps every year.

"Bayern can almost send two equal teams on the pitch. Therefore, they can go into the season with plenty of calmness."

Bayern have made just two significant signings since the end of last season, bringing in Renato Sanches from Benfica and Mats Hummels from Borussia Dortmund.

The acquisition of Hummels is particularly significant, says Ballack, as it not only strengthens Bayern but also weakens their main Bundesliga rivals.

"It looks like Bayern Munich's defence will be hard to beat but you have to be careful with this as sometimes something intervenes, like injuries for example," he added.

"But the transfer of Hummels gives direction for the future. And they undermined the opponent as well, that has to be stated clearly.

"Borussia Dortmund lost an outstanding player and Bayern have strengthened the central defensive position, where they weren't that strong in the past.

"[Jerome] Boateng has developed in that position brilliantly and now with Hummels it's something special which no team in Europe can equal.

"If everything goes well, no injuries, then Bayern could perhaps set another record in not conceding goals."