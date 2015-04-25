Ancelotti hopeful on injured trio's fitness

Carlo Ancelotti hopes the injured trio of Luka Modric, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema can play key roles for Real Madrid before the end of the season.

All three players were absent as Real progressed at the expense of rivals Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday.

However, Ancelotti says they are likely to feature in Real's bid for La Liga and European glory.

"Maybe Modric can be back in time for the final La Liga game against Getafe," the Italian explained.

"Benzema could be back in time for the first leg [of Real's Champions League semi-final against Juventus] and Gareth Bale in time for Sevilla [on May 2]."

Ancelotti opted to play Sergio Ramos in midfield during Wednesday's 1-0 win over Atleti, with Isco enjoying a rare start alongside him.

Javier Hernandez seized a rare opportunity amid Real's injury crisis by scoring the winner and Ancelotti has urged other fringe players to follow the Mexican's example.

Asked about the unhappiness of certain players in his squad, Ancelotti added: "Isco, Nacho, Chicharito [Hernandez] - this is normal in football. Players want to play.

"The good thing is, [Isco's] unhappy but when he plays he plays well. They train hard and play hard when picked.

"Chicharito has been very professional, as have all the players who haven't played regularly.

"It's healthy for the squad to have players who work hard and want to play.

"Chicharito is a great example, showing his team and team-mates who has worked very hard and made the most of his opportunity."