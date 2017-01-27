Ancelotti: I could stay at Bayern for another 20 years

Carlo Ancelotti says he would happily stay at Bayern Munich for another 20 years amid reports Hoffenheim coach Julian Nagelsmann has been lined up to replace him at the end of his contract in 2019.

The 57-year-old succeeded Pep Guardiola at the Allianz Arena ahead of the 2016-17 campaign, signing a three-year deal with Bayern.

Ancelotti is not thinking about making way for Nagelsmann just yet, though, and has told the Hoffenheim man to be patient.

"I would like it for him if he becomes Bayern coach one day," Ancelotti told a news conference.

"Maybe he can become Bayern coach in 10 or 20 years. He certainly has quality. He is doing a great job at the moment. I wish him all the best.

"But I hope to stay at Bayern for 10 more years and why not 20 more years?

"I have a contract for three years. I am feeling very well here. I am feeling at home at this club, with this team and in this fantastic city. And the media are not bad either.

"This is not the moment to talk about my contract, though. There is still a lot of time for that. I just want to enjoy a good season."

Nagelsmann has guided Hoffenheim to third in the Bundesliga after 17 matches.