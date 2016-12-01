Ancelotti keen for Lahm to carry on playing

Carlo Ancelotti hopes that Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm will continue his playing career for the foreseeable future.

Speculation in Germany has grown that the influential captain may be ready to hang up his boots at the end of the season and take up a role as sporting director at the Allianz Arena.

Earlier this week, newly re-elected president Uli Hoeness urged Lahm - whose contract runs until 2018 - to carry on playing.

And head coach Ancelotti also wants a player who has won eight Bundesliga titles, seven DFB-Pokals and the UEFA Champions League with Bayern to put aside thoughts of retirement.

"I think Lahm is currently a very important player for this team and this also applies to next year," he told a news conference ahead of Bayern's trip to Mainz on Friday.

"He's in good shape, I hope I can train him for the next few years.

"Lahm may be a player, a coach or a sports director. I hope he will still be a player next year."

Winger Franck Ribery will definitely be around next season after committing to a one-year contract extension until 2018 on Sunday.

"I was happy that Ribery has extended his contract," Ancelotti added.

"He is, like Robben, an important player. The talks are being held by the club, I have said my opinion internally."