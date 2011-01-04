Ancelotti: Late blunders have cost Chelsea top spot

Casting his eye over the wreckage of a 10-match Premier League sequence which has provided a mere 10 points and left his side outside the top four, Ancelotti said that but for some late blunders Chelsea could be top of the table.

"We drew against Everton with a goal (conceded) in the 86th minute, we conceded a goal in the last minute against Aston Villa and missed a penalty in the last minute against Tottenham," he said at his news conference on Tuesday.

"We lost six points in the last minutes. We could have been at the top of the table."

Chelsea are fifth with 35 points, six behind leaders Manchester United, as they prepare to visit bottom side Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday.

However, Ancelotti said he was convinced his misfiring side will get back to winning ways after the joy of a 1-0 win against Bolton Wanderers last week was cut short by Aston Villa's stoppage-time equaliser in a 3-3 draw at Stamford Bridge.

"It is true we are not playing so well but it is also true that when you concede a goal in the last minute you are not so lucky," he said.

"Physically we showed a good condition against Aston Villa in the second half. We didn't have a problem with recovery, the problem was the result.

"We will not lose (against Wolves), we will win.

"We are improving, the team is very close to moving on from the bad moment. I have confidence that the team will improve. Instead of drawing the game in the last minute, we can win the game in the last minute."

Branislav Ivanovic will return to partner John Terry in defence after being suspended for the Villa clash.