Ancelotti: No crisis at Bayern

Carlo Ancelotti is adamant Bayern Munich are not in crisis despite their underwhelming performances in recent weeks.

The Bundesliga champions are on a three-game winless streak after defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League and Bundesliga draws with Cologne and Eintracht Frankfurt.

As a result pressure has begun to build on the Ancelotti, but the Italian sees no reason to panic just yet.

"I have to stay true to myself. Of course, sometimes I have to be more strict than in other situations, but I am not going to punish the players," Ancelotti said at a media conference ahead of Wednesday's Champions League encounter with PSV.

"They have to understand what went well and what didn't go well.

"We are not in crisis. It is too soon to say that. There are always difficult moments throughout a season. It can happen in October or in January. It's the same everywhere. But I am confident. Things were going very well until three games ago."

He added: "We have learned that we will not win anything without the right attitude and intensity. The players are very professional and intelligent. They know their attitude was not good enough.

"I believe in my players, even if they anger me occasionally. In the end, the players are the ones who will resolve the situation.

"We always want do well, but what matters most is that we are top of the table in April. We have to be patient and remain confident."