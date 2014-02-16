Ancelotti not surprised by Jese emergence

Jese, who returned to Real's starting line-up in place of the suspended Cristiano Ronaldo, scored the opener as the Madrid giants won their fourth match in a row.

The goal marked Jese's eighth of the season and third in his last three league games, with Karim Benzema and Luka Modric also scoring as Real passed 100 goals for the campaign.

And Ancelotti believes that 20-year-old Rodriguez has established himself as an important player for Real with his showings this season.

"Jese isn't a surprise anymore, he is already an important player for us and he is playing well," Ancelotti said.

Ancelotti was pleased with his side's display at the Getafe, praising his players for their defensive solidity.

"The team is more solid and confident," he added. "We play naturally and things are working out for us. We have to continue like this."

Goalkeeper Diego Lopez felt Jese's early goal was key to a comfortable triumph, but insisted that Real are still missing Ronaldo despite the win.

"The team played very well right from the start of the game and the first goal made things easier for us in a ground that is always difficult," Lopez told the club's official website.

"It was a fairly simple and effective game and one that we had to win. The team defended very well, all eleven players, and that made everything easier.

"He's (Ronaldo) the kind of player that has to be on the pitch. Fortunately, we have other players who make up the squad but you always notice a player like Cristiano."