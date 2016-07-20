Ancelotti puts Lahm in charge of Bayern fines

Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti has revealed captain Philipp Lahm is in charge of dishing out fines to those who show up late at the Allianz Arena.

Almost every club has a list of rules and regulations for players to follow with punishments handed out to those who fail to adhere to the guidelines.

New Bayern boss Ancelotti is no different, but believes it is in the players' interests to enforce their own discipline and has entrusted captain Lahm with the task.

"I don't like it when players arrive too late - and the same goes for the coach," Ancelotti told Sport Bild.

"But I am not a fan of coaches punishing their players.

"I prefer it when players deal with it among themselves. I make the rules, but it is up to the players to keep an eye on each other.

"If a player arrives too late it's up to the captain [Lahm] to tell that player he has to pay a fine. I have always done it like this and it will be the same at Bayern."

Ancelotti is renowned for his relaxed attitude and good relationship with his players and he has stressed that all that matters to him is that the team respects him.

"It is not important to me what the players call me," he added.

"That can be Carlo, coach, mister or Herr Ancelotti. Although I don't like the term 'Herr' much...

"The only thing that matters is that the players respect me."