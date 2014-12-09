Ancelotti revels in record-breaking Real run

Real made it six wins from six in UEFA Champions League Group B at the Santiago Bernabeu courtesy of goals from Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Alvaro Arbeloa and Alvaro Medran.

It also ensured Real set a new Spanish record for consecutive victories in all competitions with 19 and became the first team to win all six group games on two separate occasions.

Ancelotti, whose side go into the knockout stage brimming with confidence, was full of praise for his players after their relatively comfortable outing.

"This team has reached these records through extraordinary professionalism. I don't get tired of saying that these players are fantastic," he said.

"The relationship with my players is very good. Anytime I can thank them, I do. I always appreciate that the relationship we have is very good and I feel great support from the club.

"I couldn't imagine winning 19 consecutive matches after losing against Real Sociedad [in La Liga earlier this season]. I could imagine we would go well but not this well."

Midfielder Isco added his delight at ensuring a sixth win of the group, having come close to opening the scoring in the first half only to be denied by Vladislav Stoyanov.

"We finished the group stage with all victories and we are happy," he added.

"It was an easy match because they played with 10 players for a long time. We have 19 straight victories and we want to keep doing better."