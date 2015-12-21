Ancelotti the right man for Bayern - Magath

Former Bayern Munich coach Felix Magath believes the reigning Bundesliga champions have made the right choice by naming Carlo Ancelotti as Pep Guardiola's successor and is confident the Spaniard's impending departure will not affect the club's form in the second half of the season.

The Bavarians announced at the weekend that Guardiola will not extend his contract beyond the end of the season and immediately named Ancelotti as the man to take over.

"There is clarity at last about who will be Bayern's coach next season. The fact that Guardiola will leave will not affect the team, though," Magath told TZ.

"Of course, the players will discuss it among each other. But in the end they all want to win titles - and impress the new coach in the process.

"Ancelotti is a great choice as the new coach. A coach who has won the Champions League on three occasions automatically commands a lot of respect.

"And he has shown at Real Madrid with Cristiano Ronaldo that he does not have any problems dealing with major stars."

The 56-year-old Ancelotti last worked at Real Madrid between 2013 and 2015, but got the sack after the Santiago Bernabeu side failed to win any major trophies in his second season in charge.