Ancelotti wants to coach Roma

Carlo Ancelotti has revealed his desire to become Roma coach or return to AC Milan, having not worked in his native Italy since 2009.

The 56-year-old left Milan that year to take up the vacant manager's position at Chelsea, before going on to coach both Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, winning at least one trophy with each club.

Ancelotti spent eight years at Roma as a player from 1979 to 1987, becoming captain and winning several titles, including Serie A and four Coppa Italias.

He then switched to Milan, for whom he won consecutive European Cups in 1989 and 1990 and enjoyed great success as head coach for eight years from 2001, but he still harbours ambitions to preside over a Roma team of his own.

He told Corriere dello Sport: "I would very much love to be Roma coach one day, as it's a team I love in a city that I love.

"The city was marvellous and the fans fantastic. When I got off the train and took a taxi to the club headquarters, then the fans started insulting the poor taxi driver because he must be a Lazio fan for wanting to get paid for the journey.

"They were wonderful years. We were a fantastic group and almost all remain friends. I have great memories and not just of the Scudetto.

"I'd also happily return to Milan. They did call me, but I had to undergo a back operation and preferred to rest for a year."

Ancelotti left Real Madrid at the end of last season but has no plans to end his hiatus before the end of the season, though when he does return he will not be narrowing his search to jobs in Italy only.

"I am happy that I took the time off, as I really needed it," he added. "I am in no rush and in all honesty would not take a mid-season job into consideration. We'll talk about it again at the end of the season, to set up a new adventure properly.

"It could be abroad too, as now I'm multilingual. I have no Real Madrid regrets, as I knew that without a trophy every year it'd be curtains. It was an honour."