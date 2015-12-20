Ancelotti wishes Guardiola good luck ahead of Bayern Munich handover

Carlo Ancelotti says he is honoured to join Bayern Munich and has wished his friend Pep Guardiola good luck for the rest of the season.

Bayern confirmed on Sunday that Guardiola will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season, with Ancelotti to take over on a three-year deal that runs until 2019.

Guardiola has won the Bundesliga in each of his first two seasons in charge and is on course to make it three in succession, with Bayern top by eight points going into the winter break.

The former Barcelona coach is yet to lift the Champions League in Bavaria though and, should he fail to do so this season, European Cup specialist Ancelotti will be charged with rectifying that situation.

The ex-AC Milan, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid boss posted a message on social media following the confirmation of his appointment, expressing his excitement at taking the role.

"It's an honour for me to be part of this great club next season, Bayern Munich," he said.

"When I knew of the club's interest I didn't want to consider any other offer."

Ancelotti also offered his support for Guardiola as the outgoing coach chases domestic and continental success during his final months in charge.

"I honestly wish FC Bayern Munich and my friend Pep Guardiola the best for the current season," he added.

"I wish a merry and peaceful Christmas and a happy new year to all Bayern's fans and to all of you."