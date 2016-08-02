Ancelotti: Zidane has charisma to manage Madrid

Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti believes his former assistant Zinedine Zidane always had the quality and charisma to manage Real Madrid.

The Italian was in charge in the Spanish capital for two years, with the World Cup winner his understudy, winning the Champions League in his first season.

Ancelotti's reign was followed by Rafael Benitez's appointment, but, after the now Newcastle United boss' sacking, Zidane stepped in to guide Madrid to yet more European glory.

And ahead of a clash against the Frenchman's side in the International Champions Cup, the 57-year-old explained how Zidane's attributes are suited to the top job at Santiago Bernabeu.

"He was my assistant and we had a great experience together," Ancelotti told the media.

"Zizou has great quality and I was sure that one day he would be coaching Real Madrid.

"He has experience, he was a great player, and he has charisma, which is the number one thing a person needs to have a relationship with his players."

However, the former AC Milan manager added that he still hopes to get the better of Zidane in this season's Champions League.

"It's great to see Zizou," he said. "I wish him all the best - a little more in Spain than in Europe, obviously.

"But I'm sure they will do well."