Anderlecht fans barred from Monaco fixture

No Anderlecht fans will be permitted to attend next Thursday's Europa League fixture in Monaco, as police in the principality react to the terrorist attacks in Paris on Friday.

The local government has chosen to prohibit the presence of supporters of the Belgian club after the terror attacks, during which the Stade de France was targeted.

Four people died at the French national stadium, including three suicide bombers. At least one of the attackers had tried to enter the ground, where France were taking on Germany in an international friendly.

A total of 129 people are confirmed to have died in the attacks across Paris, with Belgium becoming a focus of the subsequent investigation.

Salah Abdeslam, who was born in Brussels, is the subject of an international manhunt having been identified by police as a key suspect.

A Monaco statement read: "The decision comes following the dramatic events in Paris, bringing the Principality of Monaco to raise its level of vigilance and prioritise the mobilisation of police forces.

"UEFA and Anderlecht were informed of this decision and approved it in light of events."

Belgium's friendly against Spain was cancelled on Tuesday amid security fears.