Anderson stuns Huddersfield as Lincoln progress

Harry Anderson scored the winner as League One side Lincoln dumped Championship opponents Huddersfield out of the Carabao Cup with a shock 1-0 win.

The 22-year-old midfielder scored with a sweet 55th minute volley as the Imps stunned the Terriers at the John Smith’s Stadium.

It was Anderson’s second goal in as many games as Danny Cowley’s team impressed on their travels.

Lincoln could have won by more but Jack Payne somehow missed an open net from two yards out with 11 minutes remaining.

Early in the action, striker John Akinde was thwarted by a smart point-blank block by keeper Ryan Schofield, who also produced an even better double block first palming away Bruno Andrade’s fierce drive and then saving Anderson’s rebound shot.

Andrade dragged a left-foot shot wide of the target as the visitors looked the more likely to score, then Schofield pulled another fine save, this time turning Anderson’s rasping right-foot drive away for a corner.

Reece Brown had a shot deflected and Juninho Bacuna saw his powerful right-footed shot athletically blocked by keeper Grant Smith as Huddersfield pushed for an equaliser.

Smith made another good save to deny Jaden Brown moments later, while at the other end Schofield blocked Anderson’s powerful shot.

But Anderson deservedly got his goal, calmly volleying into the bottom left corner from Harry Toffolo’s floated left-wing cross.

Reece Brown and Bacuna shot agonisingly wide and substitute Steve Mounie headed over in the last minute of normal time, but the hosts could not get their equaliser.