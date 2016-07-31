Andre Gomes: Zidane one of my footballing idols

New Barcelona signing Andre Gomes says Ronaldo, Zinedine Zidane, Andres Iniesta and Xavi are among his footballing idols.

Barca parted with an initial fee of €35million to sign the midfielder from Valencia in a deal that could eventually rise in value to €70m.

After winning Euro 2016 with Portugal, Gomes was delighted to cap a dream close season by joining a club he has always admired.

Having sealed his move, the 23-year-old revealed Ronaldo and current Real Madrid boss Zidane, along with Barca icons Iniesta and Xavi were inspirational figures in his development.

When asked about his footballing idols, Gomes told Barca TV: "When I was younger I had someone that I admired a lot, Ronaldo 'El Fenonemno', who started here at Barcelona before moving to Inter. I loved the way he played when he started.

"Zidane was a very important figure. I used to see him as an example, as Iniesta is today and Xavi, who are two huge players.

"He set an example in the same way as Iniesta now and Xavi not so long ago. They are two very important players. Now I have the chance to enjoy playing alongside at least one of them."

Gomes is eager to get going and has been impressed by what he has seen of Barca's stars from afar.

He continued: "I can improve a lot. I promise hard work, humility and sacrifice, all to help the team. These are the most important things.

"The club's playing style is what is best for me. I'm really excited to play with my new team-mates. The forwards are the best there are and the very good players in midfield have a lot of experience.

"I want to end the season with us winning everything and celebrating trophies, that is the most important thing."