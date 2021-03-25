Andrew Robertson: "I've enjoyed the responsibility this season - but not the results"

Liverpool left-back and Scotland captain Andrew Robertson says he wants a “big finish to the season” at club level before leading his country into a first international tournament since 1998.

Robertson - who today was announced as a leading ambassador for luxury London menswear brand Royle Eleven - say that this season has been a challenge but he is determined to end what has been a testing campaign on a high, especially in the Champions League. The 27-year-old skippers the Tartan Army in their World Cup qualifier against Austria at Hampden Park on Thursday.

"Every season is a test," Robertson said. "Trying to win a league with the expectations at Liverpool is incredibly difficult. Last season and the season before were tests in different ways. But this one has been tough, of course it has. Having people fall around you - every game we were going into, we were picking up injuries. Hopefully, touch wood, we have kind of stopped that now.

"In the last six to eight games, we have not picked up many and we have started to get boys back. Being a mainstay of that team, keeping myself fit and being able to be relied on: I have enjoyed the responsibility. But I’ve not enjoyed the results on the park."

"We know we can do better but we’ve got a big finish to the season. We’ve got nine games left in the Premier League to try to push up into a more respectable position. And we are in the last eight of the Champions League.”

Scotland captain Robertson is a keen fashionista off the field. In his partnership with Royle Eleven, he will wear some new looks launching specifically for spring. Celebrating individuality and attention to detail, their style brings a fresh and sophisticated edge to classic staples and athleisure.

The partnership is born from a shared love of fashion and the belief that there has been a gap in the market for smart, everyday menswear that provides a tailored fit, quality and comfort.

"The clothes are the epitome of style and comfort,” Robertson says. “I am delighted to be joining the Royle Eleven family and to be part of their journey. I have followed the development of the brand for a while and fully believe in their detail-driven approach to products.”

