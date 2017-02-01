Anelka joins Roda JC in consultancy role

Former Chelsea striker Nicolas Anelka has joined Eredivisie club Roda JC in a consultancy role.

Anelka, whose playing career also featured stints at Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester City and Juventus, has been appointed by new co-owner Aleksei Korotaev.

Russian-Swiss investor Korotaev acquired a minority share in the club last week.

A Roda JC statement indicates Anelka will focus on the academy, although the precise details of his role will be discussed over the coming weeks.

Technical director Ton Caanen said: "When I met with Nicolas in Dubai and had conversations with him about football, I immediately had the idea that I was not only dealing with a former footballer, but also with someone who has a very interesting idea about football in general.

"We are proud that we can add someone of his calibre to our organisation.

"We will now discuss with Aleksei Korotaev how we are going to give precise details on his role."

Anelka will also recommend players from the French market, with Lyes Houri already recruited on loan from Bastia.