Anelka loses case over World Cup insult

French newspaper L'Equipe published the phrase it said was uttered by the Chelsea player to coach Raymond Domenech at half-time of the defeat by Mexico. France went on strike after Anelka had been sent home and the side crashed out in the group stage.

A tribunal prosecutor said on Friday that although there was a debate about the exact remarks, their offensive nature was not contested.

Anelka had demanded 150,000 euros in damages, saying that what was said in a dressing room was confidential.

L'Equipe said it had several sources for the story and pointed out that no one had quibbled when a documentary filmed the dressing room during France's triumphant 1998 World Cup campaign.