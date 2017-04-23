Anelka re-opens Domenech feud over Mbappe comments

Nicolas Anelka re-opened his feud with former France coach Raymond Domenech, who made disparaging remarks about the former Real Madrid striker when discussing rising star Kylian Mbappe.

There is no love lost between the two men after Domenech expelled Anelka from France's squad during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Domenech aimed a dig at Anelka when discussing Mbappe, urging the Monaco teenager to follow in the footsteps of Brazil great Ronaldo and not Anelka.

"I remember Ronaldo at the Olympics in 1996, and Mbappe is of this level - a world-class player. It is up to him to manage this well: he has the choice between being Ronaldo or Anelka," he told L'Equipe.

Anelka has taken exception to Domenech's comments and criticised his former coach's career.

"Mbappe will make his career. If, however, it resembles mine, it will mean that it is among the best attackers, with a strong character," he told JJD.

"If he follows Ronaldo, Il Fenomeno, my model in football, he will be among the legends and will have marked the history of his sport. That is what I wish him.

"He can also follow Raymond Domenech's career, that of a small player of the French championship who has become a fifteen-year-old coach of, including the France team, without winning any trophies and then unemployed since 2010.

"It is for Mbappe to choose!"

During a distinguished career, Anelka won the Premier League with Arsenal and Chelsea, the Champions League with Real Madrid and Euro 2000 with France.