Anfield hosts final Hillsborough memorial service

Anfield held its final Hillsborough memorial service on Friday in honour of the victims of the 1989 tragedy.

The event has been held each year since 96 people lost their lives during the FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest.

Relatives of the victims announced in January that it had been "unanimously agreed" this year's service would be the last at Liverpool's home ground.

Each of the deceased's names was read to the assembled crowd, who fell silent at 15:06 BST to mark the time at which the match was abandoned 27 years ago.

Among those to address the crowd was club legend Kenny Dalglish, who was in charge of the side on the day of the tragedy and read from the Bible a passage that included the words: "Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid."