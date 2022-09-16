Ange Postecoglou urges Celtic fans to respect minute’s applause for the Queen

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has expressed his wish for supporters to respect a minute’s applause in memory of the Queen before Sunday’s game against St Mirren.

The Paisley club confirmed they planned the tribute for their home game, which comes days after Celtic became the subject of UEFA disciplinary proceedings after supporters displayed an anti-Crown banner during Wednesday’s Champions League draw against Shakhtar Donetsk.

When asked if he had a message for supporters ahead of Sunday’s planned tribute, Postecoglou said: “I have the same message to our fans that we always have. As I said before the game (against Shakhtar), we will abide by the protocols. We wore black armbands on Wednesday night.

“I think there’s a minute’s applause, we will abide by whatever obligations and responsibilities we have as a football club. We will do that in a respectful manner. We want our supporters to do the same.”

Banners in the Celtic end in Warsaw (Gavin McCafferty/PA)

One banner among Celtic supporters in Warsaw declared ‘F*** the Crown’ while another read ‘Sorry for your loss Michael Fagan’, a reference to the intruder who broke into the Queen’s Buckingham Palace bedroom in 1982. Supporters also expressed anti-monarchy sentiments in song. There had been no minute’s silence before the game but both sets of teams wore black armbands.

Speaking at his pre-match media conference on Friday morning, St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson said: “We will be showing our utmost respects. We just hope everybody is respectful.”

Postecoglou said later: “I’m not going to speak on behalf of anyone else’s supporters. I will look after our own club and our own supporters.

“Like I said, we will do whatever is required, as we have so far I think in a fairly respectful way as a football club.”

The Club can confirm that our players will wear black armbands and we will hold a minute's applause before Saturday's match with Cove Rangers in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.— Partick Thistle FC (@PartickThistle) September 16, 2022 See more

The Scottish Football Association postponed all matches last weekend in the wake of the Queen’s death and gave clubs the option of choosing whether and how to pay respects when games resume this weekend.

In a joint statement with the Scottish Professional Football League on Monday, the SFA said: “This week, as a mark of respect and in keeping with the period of national mourning, home clubs may wish to hold a period of silence and/or play the national anthem just ahead of kick-off, and players may wish to wear black armbands.”

Rangers are playing at home on Saturday, against Dundee United, days after defying UEFA by playing God Save the King ahead of their Champions League defeat by Napoli, straight after a minute’s silence.

Rangers fans paid tribute at Ibrox (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Ibrox club will not face any sanctions from UEFA for going against its instructions.

Fans in the Broomloan Road Stand created a Union Jack backdrop behind the silhouette of the Queen’s head as a further tribute.

St Johnstone announced on Thursday that they would hold a minute’s applause before their home game against Ross County while Championship side Partick Thistle will do the same before hosting Cove Rangers.