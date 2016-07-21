Angelino hungry for more after impressing
Angelino was described as "amazing" by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and the full-back enjoyed his display against Bayern Munich.
Manchester City full-back Angelino revelled in his performance against Bayern Munich and is hungry for more under Pep Guardiola.
The 19-year-old Spaniard played a full game as City suffered a 1-0 loss to Bayern in their first game with Guardiola at the helm on Wednesday.
Angelino's display was described as "amazing" by the manager, whose men went down to a 75th-minute Erdal Ozturk goal.
"It was a very special moment for me," he told City TV.
"I didn't expect to play a full game, but I say thanks to Pep and all the staff and hopefully I get some more minutes along this tour."
Angelino hopes he can continue to play a big part for City in pre-season, which continues with an International Champions Cup clash against United on Monday.
He said: "Every single day I've been enjoying every moment and I just don't want this to finish.
"It's good to see that he's bringing a lot of young people to the tour. I think he's showing that he doesn't care if you're young or old, if you're doing well you'll get your chance."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.