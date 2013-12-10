Anigo hopeful ahead of Dortmund clash

Sporting director Anigo took over at the Stade Velodrome following the dismissal of Elie Baup on Saturday and will oversee proceedings against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

Marseille have lost all five of their Group F games but could have a big say in who qualifies, with Arsenal, Napoli and Dortmund vying for progress to the next stage.

Anigo claims Wednesday's performance will offer him an insight into his squad's capabilities.

"We will see tomorrow whether the spirit has changed. The group might have changed," he said on Tuesday.

"The players have not been up to the right standard. We will have to go into this game with a different spirit in mind."

"With zero points we have not done our job properly, though we have played good games except in Arsenal (where they suffered a 2-0 defeat).

"Tomorrow against Dortmund - a real reference in Europe - we will have to give more, but I think that the players have understood that they need to change something."

Marseille will finish bottom of the group regardless of the result at the Stade Velodrome and, consequently, will also miss out on UEFA Europa League football.