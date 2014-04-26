Anigo vows to fight for European berth

Serge Gakpe cancelled out Florian Thauvin's opener to hamper Marseille's push for a top-four finish.

With Saint-Etienne travelling to Evian on Saturday and Lyon hosting Bastia a day later, Marseille will not know the impact of their result until the end of the weekend.

However, interim coach Anigo says he will not give up on a UEFA Europa League place, with Lyon's Coupe de la Ligue final appearance potentially opening up another European berth.

"We will continue our journey because nothing is finished for the fourth and fifth European places, but (on Friday) we really had the opportunity to get a good result," the Ligue 1 website quotes him as saying.

"This regret that we have, that bitterness, is because we had control over almost the entire match and it is a shame to leave with only a single point."