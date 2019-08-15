Antoine Griezmann reveals his Arsenal side on Football Manager – and trolls Alexandre Lacazette

The Barcelona star posted a screenshot of his Gunners side from the year 2023 on Twitter, featuring the likes of Joao Felix, Raphael Varane, Andy Robertson, Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt and Jadon Sancho.

However, current Arsenal front man Lacazette was quick to quiz his compatriot on why he wasn’t among the starting XI or substitutes.

“Where am I?” he wrote in response to the tweet.

Je suis ou ?!— Alexandre Lacazette (@LacazetteAlex) August 14, 2019

Griezmann responded with a list of the striker’s honours in the game for his side, including the Premier League and Champions League, before admitting he’d accepted a £23.5 million bid from Huddersfield in 2023.

Now that's what friends are for...

