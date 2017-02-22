Anything can happen at King Power Stadium – Away goal lifts Schmeichel

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel believes Jamie Vardy's "massive" away goal made Wednesday's 2-1 Champions League defeat to Sevilla a good result ahead of the home leg.

The Premier League champions travelled to Andalusia in wretched form and looked to be on their way to a significant defeat as Sevilla dominated the first half and opened up a two-goal lead in the 62nd minute – Joaquin Correa atoning for a penalty that Schmeichel saved by adding to Pablo Sarabia's opener.

But Vardy pulled one back 17 minutes from time to give Leicester a lifeline in the last-16 tie and Schmeichel believes that goal gives them a real chance at the King Power Stadium on March 14.

"The away goal's massive," the Dane told BT Sport. "That was a something that we hoped we could get because going to the King Power anything can happen.

385 - After 385 minutes, Kasper Schmeichel has conceded his first goal in the Champions League. Costly.February 22, 2017

"It's a joy to play in these games, every player was looking forward to it, everyone ran their socks off and worked hard.

"We were up against a very good side, but going in, we were all about us, how much we were hurting from this season.

"We wanted to put in a good performance. We lost the game and we're disappointed but they are very, very good and 2-1 away from home in the Champions League is a good result.

"We've lost the game. We're disappointed; we're not celebrating, definitely not celebrating. But 2-1 away from home in Champions League - we'll take that."