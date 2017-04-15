Anything is possible - Koeman buoyed by Everton's record-breaking home form

Ronald Koeman is confident Everton are capable of securing a top-six finish on the back of seeing his side claim a club-record eighth-successive home victory in the Premier League.

Everton moved into fifth place with a 3-1 win over Burnley on Saturday, having played three games more than both Manchester United and Arsenal.

Late goals from Ross Barkley and Romelu Lukaku - who equalled Dixie Dean's record of scoring in nine successive home games - secured the points for Everton, with Sam Vokes' penalty having cancelled out Phil Jagielka's opener.

And Koeman was quick to laud his side, though warned that they must maintain their sparkling form heading into the final five games of the campaign.

"We are breaking a lot of records, hopefully we can keep that until the end of the season," the Dutchman told Everton's official website.

"It brings points and keeps the momentum at home. Another win, it’s really important to have a strong finish in the league.

"Maybe the other teams drop points and then we are in a good position and everything is possible."

| games at fortress Goodison Park in 2017...Wins: 8Draws: 0Defeats: 0Goals Scored: 29Goals Conceded: 6Clean Sheets: 5 April 15, 2017

Despite the ultimately convincing win, Koeman was not impressed by his side's first-half display, with Burnley having squandered several chances to take the lead.

"It was not a good 90 minute performance. It took 25 minutes in the first half to understand what we had to do better. Burnley started with more aggression," Koeman added.

"Playing Burnley, you need to be prepared to be physical, and we weren't in the first 25 minutes."

Burnley boss Sean Dyche, on the other hand, was left bitterly frustrated by his side's bad luck at Goodison Park.

"It's a tough one to take, I thought we were good today. We had two cleared off the line and two good chances," Dyche told BBC Sport.

"We've been punished by a bobbly first goal, a bobbly second one and then a great finish from a top striker. It's a good performance on the road.

"I was pleased with the mentality of the players. Everton are in top form and we enhanced the game with our plan today.

"There's life in performances like that. We do need a margin of luck."