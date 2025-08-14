Everton fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season
The Everton fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season are here, as David Moyes looks to bring the good times back to Merseyside
The Everton fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season are in.
It's been a fair old time since it was this exciting to be an Everton fan, with David Moyes back at the helm, a new ownership group having invested in new signings over the summer, and a brand-new stadium to watch it all.
It's not too bad a start, either, with Leeds United up first before the Hill Dickinson Stadium opens its doors for a Premier League action for the first time, welcoming Brighton & Hove Albion.
There's plenty to be excited for throughout the season – including the first-ever Merseyside derby in that brand-new arena: pencil in April 18 for that one.
Looking for everything you need ahead of the new Premier League season? FourFourTwo has you covered with a comprehensive preview of all 20 teams, including an in-depth look at what's in store for the Toffees.
We also have the full fixture list for every team, as we count down the days to the season opener.
As is always the case, the timings of these games are subject to change for television.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Fixtures in full
Everton fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season
AUGUST
18 Leeds (A)
24 Brighton (H)
30 Wolves (A)
SEPTEMBER
13 Aston Villa (H)
20 Liverpool (A)
29 West Ham (H)
OCTOBER
4 Crystal Palace (H)
18 Man City (A)
25 Tottenham (H)
INTERNATIONALS When are the international breaks?
NOVEMBER
1 Sunderland (A)
8 Fulham (H)
22 Man United (A)
29 Newcastle (H)
DECEMBER
3 Bournemouth (A)
6 Nott’m Forest (H)
13 Chelsea (A)
20 Arsenal (H)
27 Burnley (A)
30 Nott’m Forest (A)
JANUARY
3 Brentford (H)
7 Wolves (H)
17 Aston Villa (A)
24 Leeds (H)
31 Brighton (A)
FEBRUARY
7 Fulham (A)
11 Bournemouth (H)
21 Man United (H)
28 Newcastle (A)
TRANSFERS Every Premier League signing for 2025/26
MARCH
4 Burnley (H)
14 Arsenal (A)
21 Chelsea (H)
APRIL
11 Brentford (A)
18 Liverpool (H)
25 West Ham (A)
MAY
2 Man City (H)
9 Crystal Palace (A)
17 Sunderland (H)
24 Tottenham (A)
Full European football calendar for the 2025/26 season
This fixture list originally appeared in FourFourTwo's Season Preview issue, which went on sale in July, available here with free delivery
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.