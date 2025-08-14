Everton fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season

By published

The Everton fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season are here, as David Moyes looks to bring the good times back to Merseyside

Everton fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season
Everton are set for a new era (Image credit: Getty Images)
The Everton fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season are in.

It's been a fair old time since it was this exciting to be an Everton fan, with David Moyes back at the helm, a new ownership group having invested in new signings over the summer, and a brand-new stadium to watch it all.

It's not too bad a start, either, with Leeds United up first before the Hill Dickinson Stadium opens its doors for a Premier League action for the first time, welcoming Brighton & Hove Albion.

There's plenty to be excited for throughout the season – including the first-ever Merseyside derby in that brand-new arena: pencil in April 18 for that one.

Looking for everything you need ahead of the new Premier League season? FourFourTwo has you covered with a comprehensive preview of all 20 teams, including an in-depth look at what's in store for the Toffees.

We also have the full fixture list for every team, as we count down the days to the season opener.

As is always the case, the timings of these games are subject to change for television.

Fixtures in full

Everton fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season

Everton manager David Moyes applauds the fans at full-time of the Premier League match against West Ham United at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England on 15 March, 2025

David Moyes applauds his fans at full-time (Image credit: Alamy)

AUGUST

18 Leeds (A)

24 Brighton (H)

30 Wolves (A)

SEPTEMBER

13 Aston Villa (H)

20 Liverpool (A)

29 West Ham (H)

OCTOBER

4 Crystal Palace (H)

18 Man City (A)

25 Tottenham (H)

NOVEMBER

1 Sunderland (A)

8 Fulham (H)

22 Man United (A)

29 Newcastle (H)

DECEMBER

3 Bournemouth (A)

6 Nott’m Forest (H)

13 Chelsea (A)

20 Arsenal (H)

27 Burnley (A)

30 Nott’m Forest (A)

JANUARY

3 Brentford (H)

7 Wolves (H)

17 Aston Villa (A)

24 Leeds (H)

31 Brighton (A)

FEBRUARY

7 Fulham (A)

11 Bournemouth (H)

21 Man United (H)

28 Newcastle (A)

MARCH

4 Burnley (H)

14 Arsenal (A)

21 Chelsea (H)

APRIL

11 Brentford (A)

18 Liverpool (H)

25 West Ham (A)

MAY

2 Man City (H)

9 Crystal Palace (A)

17 Sunderland (H)

24 Tottenham (A)

