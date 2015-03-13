Arabian Gulf League Wrap: Al Ain's lead cut

Having beaten Al Jazira to go six clear last week, Al Ain fell behind to Makhete Diop's 10th-minute goal, with Jires Kembo-Ekoko salvaging a point just before the hour.

Al Jazira had put the pressure on with a 2-0 win over Al Ahli on Thursday in which they had Basheer Saeed sent off late on, while Al Shabab are within six points of the leaders after overcoming Bani Yas 1-0.

At the other end of the table At Ittihad Kalba claimed only their second win of the season as Danilo Bueno's 82nd-minute strike gave the bottom club a 1-0 success at fellow strugglers Ajman.

Elsewhere, Al Wasl cruised to a 3-0 triumph against Al Wahda, Al Nasr won 1-0 at Al Fujairah and Al Sharjah drew 1-1 with Emirates.