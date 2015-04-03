Arabian Gulf League Wrap: Al Shabab escape

Al Shabab are third, but their four-point advantage over Al Wahda appeared under threat when they suffered a surprise 3-1 loss at home to Emirates on Thursday in a match that saw three red cards.

Shin Jin-ho's strike and a penalty from Luiz Henrique put Emirates 2-0 up at the break, as Mohammed Ali Ayed's 37th-minute dismissal hindered Al Shabab.

Mahmood Qassim also saw red for the hosts, before Alexandro put the game beyond Al Shabab's reach in the 69th minute.

Essa Mohammed scored a consolation but, despite Shin's red seven minutes from time, it proved too little too late.

Al Wahda failed to take advantage, though, Boubacar Sanogo's solitary strike enough for Al Fujairah to triumph 1-0 in Friday's contest.

Al Ain remain four points clear of Al Jazira at the top of the table - Asamoah Gyan's 12th goal of the season saw off Al Ahli, who had Salmeen Khamis sent off, in a narrow 1-0 victory on Thursday.

The league's top scorer, Mirko Vucinic, had a rare game without a goal in Al Jazira's 3-0 triumph at home to rock-bottom Al Ittihad Kalba on Friday - Manuel Lanzini, Jonathan Pitroipa and Ali Ahmed Mabkhout were all on the scoresheet.

Elsewhere, relegation-threatened Ajman picked up a rare point in a 2-2 draw against Bani Yas, with Al Dhafra securing the same result versus Al Nasr, while Al Wasl defeated Al Sharjah 2-1.