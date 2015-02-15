Arbeloa expected more Bernabeu discontent

Coach Carlo Ancelotti and goalkeeper Iker Casillas bore the brunt of supporters' frustrations at Santiago Bernabeu a week after Real's 4-0 derby drubbing against Atletico Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo's much-publicised 30th birthday party.

Ancelotti insisted he was not concerned by the whistles aimed at him during a victory courtesy of goals from Isco and Karim Benzema that saw his side go four points clear of second-placed Barcelona in the race for the Liga title.

And defender Arbeloa, who laid on the opening goal for Isco, was expecting a more significant backlash during Saturday's encounter.

He said: "After all that has been talked about this week, the fans gave us a much better welcome than we could have expected.

"Whistles mean that demands are being placed on you, and when a team-mate is being whistled we're all being whistled. Real Madrid belongs to the fans and they always demand our utmost. I think that they gave us good support."

The former Liverpool man then turned his attention to securing another victory in Wednesday's UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg clash at Schalke.

Arbeloa said: "Winning was the most important thing. It was a difficult game and we got a result. What was important was picking up confidence, and now we have to focus on Schalke.

"This win is really good for our morale."