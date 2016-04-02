Arbeloa: I'll Periscope with Pique if Madrid win Champions League

Alvaro Arbeloa called out Gerard Pique ahead of Saturday's Clasico, jokingly saying he will Periscope with his Barcelona rival if Real Madrid win the Champions League.

Pique is regularly active on social media, especially via live video streaming app Periscope, often taunting bitter La Liga rivals Madrid, which sparked a public feud with Arbeloa.

In December last year, Barca centre-back Pique claimed Arbeloa was "not a friend, just someone I know" as the pair's war of words continued.

Arbeloa did not respond until March, with the former Spain international slamming Pique for a lack of respect towards his family.

Ahead of Saturday's trip to Camp Nou, Arbeloa was asked if it was harder to fix his relationship with Pique or win the Ballon d'Or, and the 33-year-old told Spanish radio network COPE: "It is much more likely to fix my relationship with Pique.

"If we win our 11th Champions League, I will go on Periscope with him.

"If Pique was my friend and he called me a p**sy, I would be hurt, but coming from him I'm not sure."

Arbeloa - who is out of contract at the end of the season and unclear over his future - was also quizzed on former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas and coach Jose Mourinho, two people he did not enjoy good relationships with.

"A lot of things happened in a short period of time, and for some reason our issues were left unresolved," Arbeloa said of Casillas, who now plays for Porto.

"I don't feel like his enemy and he doesn't feel this way towards me either. I wish him success and send him my best regards."

Arbeloa added: "I'm not an advocate of Mourinho but I am thankful for what he did in Real Madrid and consider him a friend."