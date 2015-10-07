Arda hits back at Van Persie comments

Arda Turan has rounded on Netherlands international Robin van Persie's remarks that Turkey will drop points as the two nations vie for a play-off spot to reach Euro 2016.

Two points separate Fatih Terim's third-placed side from Danny Blind's men one position below them, with automatic qualification for the European Championships now impossible for both.

Turkey face Czech Republic and Iceland in their final two Group A fixtures and Van Persie - who plies his club trade at Turkish giants Fenerbahce - suggested that, as a result, they may struggle to retain their advantage over Netherlands.

That caused the Barcelona midfielder to hit back by publicly wishing the opponets of their rivals for qualification good luck.

"Someone thinks that we'll drop points - good luck with that," Arda said in a news conference.

"The estimates must be done accurately. We can go to the play-offs even if we lose points, so I wish Kazakhstan and Czech Republic success.

"We'll mind our own business. We need to go to France in 2016 as a nation and I believe that we'll get our just rewards."

His comments were backed up by team-mate Caner Erkin, who suggested that Turkey are calm knowing that their destiny is in their own hands.

"This is Van Persie's own view, we don't think like him. Every match starts with equality of 0-0," the 27-year-old said.

"Of course both Turkey and Netherlands could drop points. If we have four points from the last two matches, we'll play in the play-off but we want to win our both matches.

"We won't give up our fate to Netherlands."