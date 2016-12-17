Arda Turan angered by Clasico criticism

Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan feels he has been unfairly blamed for his side's LaLiga draw with Real Madrid at the start of December.

The Turkey international conceded a free-kick late on for a clumsy foul on Marcelo, with Sergio Ramos netting the equaliser from the subsequent set-piece.

Arda received his fair share of criticism for his foul in the aftermath of the game, but he feels it would be silly to put all the blame on him.

"There was a lot of criticism regarding the foul I conceded in the last minutes of the game against Real Madrid, but it is foolish to claim that one foul decided the world's biggest game," Turan told AA.

"It was just a foul. In football, we win together and we lose together. It is simplistic to blame my foul for the draw.

"I think that I have been unfairly criticised. They are looking for a scapegoat, but I have enough experience to deal with this.

"I did not even leave my house after the Clasico, yet they claimed I had been going to a party. These lies do not affect me."

Turan has mainly been warming the bench since his move from Atletico Madrid to Barcelona, but he is loving life under Luis Enrique.

"Coming off the bench is an unusual situation for me," he added.

"But I believe in the coach's tactics and I am working hard. I like Luis Enrique and I trust him.

"He is a very honest guy and deserves respect. I am happy to be working with him."