Argentina 7 Bolivia 0: Aguero, Messi star in rout

Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero and Ezequiel Lavezzi struck braces as Argentina thrashed Bolivia 7-0 in a friendly in Houston on Friday.

Aguero was the star as he provided three assists to go with his two goals at the BBVA Compass Stadium in Texas.

Messi came off the bench for the final 25 minutes, enough time to get on the scoresheet twice with the game well and truly over.

Lavezzi and Aguero had dominated earlier for Gerardo Martino's men, the former scoring twice and also providing an assist, while debutant Angel Correa netted Argentina's seventh.

Argentina, who face Mexico on Tuesday, were a class above their South American counterparts, who rarely threatened in their first game under new coach Julio Cesar Baldivieso.

Along with Messi, Martino also started the likes of Carlos Tevez, Javier Mascherano and Martin Demichelis on the bench.

But Argentina made a dream start, going ahead through a Lavezzi goal in the sixth minute.

Aguero chipped a delightful pass over the top for Lavezzi, whose first touch set him up to volley into the bottom corner.

Aguero was bright early and had a chance to get on the scoresheet in the 17th minute.

Milton Casco turned smartly to lose his marker down the right before crossing for Aguero, but the Manchester City star could only head over from the middle of the penalty area.

Bolivia's most threatening moments came from set-pieces, yet goalkeeper Sergio Romero was largely untroubled.

Aguero and Lavezzi were running the show in the attacking third and the former struck to double Argentina's lead in the 34th minute.

He played a one-two with Roberto Pereyra before delightfully chipping over a helpless Daniel Vaca from an angle.

Lavezzi and Aguero combined once more for the former to complete his brace four minutes before the break.

The Paris Saint-Germain man made an angled run that was spotted by Aguero, before a first-time finish past Vaca.

That pair were at it again just before the hour-mark as Argentina went 4-0 up, this time Lavezzi crossing from the right for Aguero to delicately chip in from close range.

Bolivia thought they had scored through Ronald Eguino, but the flag rightly went up for offside as the header was ruled out.

Just moments after coming on, Messi was on the scoresheet.

Casco picked out the Barcelona superstar with a cross and Messi made no mistake, burying a header into the bottom corner.

Messi made it 6-0 in the 75th minute, played in by Aguero before rounding Vaca to tap in his second.

Correa came off the bench to score on his debut, finishing neatly after being played through by Matias Kranevitter as Argentina completed a dominant win.