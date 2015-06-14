Argentina cannot 'fall asleep' again - Messi

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has warned his side to sharpen up when they face Uruguay in their second game at the Copa America.

Gerardo Martino's men looked set to open their Group B campaign with a routine win on Saturday as they opened up a two-goal lead against Paraguay through Sergio Aguero and a Messi penalty.

However, a fine strike from Nelson Valdez gave Paraguay hope and Lucas Barrios then grabbed a 90th-minute equaliser following a spectacular period of end-to-end play that saw both teams pass up chances.

"We played well in the first half, but we fell asleep in the second," said Messi.

"We should have put the game to bed when they came on to us. In the first half we completely dominated possession, but in the second Paraguay took the ball away from us.

"Obviously it's frustrating to be held to a draw after being 2-0 up, but we have to move on, think about Uruguay and improve. We have to keep the ball a bit more and manage the game."

Argentina face Uruguay, who top the group following a 1-0 win over Jamaica, in La Serena on Tuesday.