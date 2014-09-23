Argentina coach Martino offers Tevez hope

Tevez has not played for his country since the 2011 Copa America after falling out with former coach Alejandro Sabella.

Martino's selection to replace Sabella was thought to have opened the door for Tevez to return, but he has not featured in either of Martino's first two selections.

Tevez has started the season in fine goalscoring form for Juventus and, though not chosen for upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Hong Kong, remains in the former Barcelona boss' thoughts.

"When I came here, I was asked if there were any problems with any player and I said no and from there are the conditions to consider anyone," Martino responded to ESPN.

"As Carlos has said, to get into the team then you have do things right, and he is doing very well.

"I won't say whether or not I will call him, but I will say that he is doing very well."

Lionel Messi will return for Argentina in the international break having sat out the World Cup final rematch against Germany earlier this month in Dusseldorf.