Argentina open new stadium with win
By app
BUENOS AIRES - A second string Argentina side picked from the local league beat Venezuela 4-1 in a friendly to inaugurate the new Bicentenario stadium in the western city of San Juan on Wednesday.
Boca Juniors striker Pablo Mouche scored twice for the Argentine team, most of whom were winning their first cap at the 25,000-capacity stadium which will host three matches in the Copa America in July.
Coach Sergio Batista's first choice Argentina team with a vast majority of European-based players have friendlies away to the United States and Costa Rica later this month.
Argentina host the Copa America from July 1 to 24.
