How to watch Botswana vs DR Congo online, on TV, and from anywhere as the Leopards look to top their AFCON 2025 group

Watch Botswana vs DR Congo at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations today, as FourFourTwo brings you a comprehensive guide on live streams and TV coverage wherever you are in the world.

Botswana vs DR Congo: key information • Date: Tuesday 30 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 19:00 GMT / 14:00 ET / 20:00 local • Venue: Al Medina, Rabat • TV & Streaming: Channel 4 Sport YouTube (UK) | beIN Sports (USA) | beIN Sports / Canal+ / SuperSport (Africa) • FREE stream: Channel 4 Sport YouTube (UK) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

It was game over for Botswana when Yohan Roche scored the only goal of the game for Benin in the second round of fixtures in Group D.

With two losses, four goals conceded and none scored, Botswana were the first team eliminated from the Africa Cup of Nations.

The group is otherwise wide open as the third game rolls around on Tuesday, and the Democratic Republic of Congo are in a very positive position.

Having already banked four points, the Leopards are all but through. Only losing to Botswana risks their place in the top two and even then Benin would need to beat Senegal.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Botswana vs DR Congo online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Botswana vs DR Congo for FREE in the UK

Football fans in the UK can watch Botswana vs DR Congo live on the Channel 4 Sport YouTube and the Channel 4 website, with kick-off at 19:00 GMT.

Channel 4 has the rights to AFCON this year, so you can watch every game free in the UK.

Botswana vs DR Congo free live stream Online viewers will find the game streaming at the Channel 4 website. A simple registration is all that's needed to tune in.

❗ Coverage is geo-restricted, but you can use a VPN to get your usual access if you're away from the UK right now – more on that below.

Watch Botswana vs DR Congo from anywhere

Away from home when the game's on? A VPN will ensure you don't miss a minute.

Virtual Private Networks are internet security software that alter your device's location, meaning you can bypass the geo-restrictions you get on most streaming platforms and enjoy your usual coverage no matter where you are.

NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there, according to our office-mates at TechRadar, who love its compatibility, top-notch security, and seamless streaming unblocking.

Is Botswana vs DR Congo on TV in the US?

Fans in the United States can watch Botswana vs DR Congo on beIN Sports. Kick off is at 2:00pm ET.

BeIN Sports comes on most good cable TV packages, but it doesn't have its own streaming service, so to tune in online, you'll need a cord-cutter such as YouTube TV, Fubo, or Sling.

How to watch Botswana vs DR Congo in Africa

Canal+, SuperSport, and beIN Sports are the major regional broadcasters for AFCON, with the different services operating in various countries, but whichever service covers your country will have all games live.

See also ► AFCON 2025 broadcast guide: TV, streaming, how to watch every game in the Africa Cup of Nations

Botswana vs DR Congo: Preview

The safety net of third place would keep DR Congo in the tournament anyway so the final game is really about trying to finish top of Group D.

DR Congo have done what they needed to do up to this point, beating Benin to pick up three points and control the head-to-head before claiming a point from the all-important middle game against Senegal.

One thing the Leopards haven't been is comfortable in the absence of Yoane Wissa. They took the lead in both of their previous games and failed to score a second, ultimately costing them two points against the Senegalese.

Head coach Sebastien Desabre would tell you it's a long tournament and getting through is what counts, and he'd be right.

One of the few nations with outstanding hopes of reaching next year's World Cup finals, DR Congo have won the Africa Cup of Nations twice under previous names and reached the semi-finals at the 2023 tournament.

There, they lost to eventual champions Ivory Coast. It's possible that both could be on the same path again in Morocco if DR Congo qualify in second.

Desabre knows exactly what it takes to drag his team to that stage and they weren't exactly full of goals two years ago either.

They've already scored as many group stage goals as they did in Ivory Coast. If they can beat that total on Tuesday, they'll be exactly where they want to be.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Botswana 0-2 DR Congo

The Leopards aren't free-scoring but Botswana are down and out.