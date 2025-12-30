How to watch Uganda vs Nigeria online, on TV, and from anywhere as Group C concludes at AFCON 2025

Nigeria qualified for the round of 16 with a game to spare

Watch Uganda vs Nigeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations today, as FourFourTwo brings you a comprehensive guide on live streams and TV coverage wherever you are in the world.

Uganda vs Nigeria: key information • Date: Tuesday 30 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 16:00 GMT / 11:00 ET / 17:00 local • Venue: Complexe Sportif Fes, Fes • TV & Streaming: 4seven (UK) | beIN Sports (USA) | beIN Sports / Canal+ / SuperSport (Africa) • FREE stream: Channel 4 (UK) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

Three-time Africa Cup of Nations winners Nigeria were made to sweat on their last 16 place in Saturday's late game at AFCON 2025.

The Super Eagles' big names showed up to give them a 3-0 lead over Tunisia in Fez but a pair of late goals threatened to delay Nigeria's qualification.

They held on to bank their second win and qualify for the round of 16 with a match to spare and the head-to-head versus Tunisia takes them through as group winners.

Before their first knock-out game, also in Fez, Nigeria will aim to extinguish Uganda's slim hopes of progress.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Uganda vs Nigeria online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Uganda vs Nigeria for FREE in the UK

UK-based fans can watch Uganda vs Nigeria live on 4seven and the Channel 4 streaming service, with kick-off at 16:00 GMT. It will also be available for free on the Channel 4 Sport YouTube channel.

Channel 4 has the rights to AFCON this year, meaning every game can be streamed for free in the UK.

Uganda vs Nigeria free live stream Online viewers will find the game streaming at the Channel 4 website. A simple registration is all that's needed to tune in.

❗ Coverage is geo-restricted, but you can use a VPN to get your usual access if you're away from the UK right now – more on that below.

Watch Uganda vs Nigeria from anywhere

Out of the country? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Is Uganda vs Nigeria on TV in the US?

Fans in the United States can watch Uganda vs Nigeria on beIN Sports. Kick off is at 11:00am ET.

BeIN Sports comes with most good cable TV packages, but it doesn't have its own streaming service, so to tune in online, you'll need a cord-cutter such as YouTube TV, Fubo, or Sling.

How to watch Uganda vs Nigeria in Africa

Uganda vs Nigeria will be available to watch on NBS Sport 1 in Uganda and NTA Sports in Nigeria.

Canal+, SuperSport, and beIN Sports are the major regional broadcasters for AFCON, with the different services operating in various countries, but whichever service covers your country will have all games live.

Uganda vs Nigeria: Preview

With second-placed Tunisia already on three points, Saturday's draw between Uganda and Tanzania did neither any favours.

Even a win without a big margin would leave the Cranes in third if Tanzania beat Tunisia, and a draw elsewhere wouldn't be enough for second either; the chances of everything Uganda need happening all at once are tiny.

All hope is not lost. Third place could come in very handy if it's achieved in the form of a win, but defeating Nigeria is perhaps the toughest requirement of all.

If Uganda want a good omen, they need look no further than their last Africa Cup of Nations. In 2019, they made it out of the group stage with a draw and a win.

Nigeria came third in that tournament. In all, the Super Eagles have reached the AFCON semi-finals on 16 occasions, winning eight and succeeding in three of their finals.

Their most recent triumph came in 2013, when they defeated Burkina Faso 1-0 in South Africa to gain revenge after a stoppage-time Burkinabe equaliser in the group stage.

Eric Chelle's team have one of the handful of players to have scored twice in the first two group stage games at AFCON 2025.

Atalanta's Ademola Lookman scored against both Tanzania and Tunisia, a major contribution to Nigeria's comparatively serene progress to the round of 16.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Uganda 1-3 Nigeria

Uganda's best hope is that Nigeria take their eye off the ball. It happens, but we're expecting the Super Eagles to avoid that pitfall in Fez.