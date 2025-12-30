How to watch Tanzania vs Tunisia: Live streams, TV coverage for today's AFCON contest

Watch Tanzania vs Tunisia at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations today, as FourFourTwo brings you a comprehensive guide on live streams and TV coverage wherever you are in the world.

Tanzania vs Tunisia: key information • Date: Tuesday 30 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 16:00 GMT / 11:00 ET / 17:00 local • Venue: Stade Olympique de Rabat, Rabat • TV & Streaming: Channel 4 Sport YouTube (UK) | beIN Sports (USA) | beIN Sports / Canal+ / SuperSport (Africa) • FREE stream: Channel 4 Sport YouTube (UK) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

Group C's permutations are anything but simple and Tanzania vs Tunisia is the match upon which the significant matters will be settled.

Nigeria are through as group winners with six points and face fourth-placed Uganda (one point) in the final group game.

Uganda need a win to keep their AFCON 2025 participation going but even that eventuality is complicated by this match.

If Tunisia win or draw, they're through in second. If Tanzania win and Uganda don't, they're through in second. If Tanzania and Uganda both win, goal difference would come into play to decide between second and third.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Tanzania vs Tunisia online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Tanzania vs Tunisia for FREE in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Tanzania vs Tunisia live on the Channel 4 Sport YouTube and the Channel 4 website, with kick-off at 16:00 GMT.

Channel 4 has the rights to AFCON this year, so you can watch every game free in the UK.

Tanzania vs Tunisia free live stream Online viewers will find the game streaming at the Channel 4 website. A simple registration is all that's needed to tune in.

❗ Coverage is geo-restricted, but you can use a VPN to get your usual access if you're away from the UK right now – more on that below.

Watch Tanzania vs Tunisia from anywhere

A good VPN won't just improve your online security, it can also make your device appear to be in another country, magically unblocking your streaming services while you're travelling overseas.

Our brainy colleagues across the office at Tom's Guide review all VPN providers, and NordVPN comes out as the best VPN in the world.

Is Tanzania vs Tunisia on TV in the US?

US-based fans can watch Tanzania vs Tunisia on beIN Sports. Kick off is at 11:00am ET.

BeIN Sports comes on most good cable TV packages, but it doesn't have its own streaming service, so to tune in online, you'll need a cord-cutter such as YouTube TV, Fubo, or Sling.

How to watch Tanzania vs Tunisia in Africa

Tanzania vs Tunisia will be broadcast live on Watania 1 in Tunisia.

Canal+, SuperSport, and beIN Sports are the major regional broadcasters for AFCON, with the different services operating in various countries, but whichever service covers your country will have all games live.

Tanzania vs Tunisia: Preview

In truth, there's little real chance of both Tanzania and Uganda winning. The bottom two teams in Group C have a point apiece and it was gained against one another.

Nigeria beat Tanzania and Tunisia beat Uganda in the first group fixtures, indicating that this could well be a group of two halves.

Uganda and Tanzania will be battling the odds as well as their group opponents on Tuesday and Tanzania have the further disadvantage of their opposition needing a result.

Tunisia would be through with a draw but it would leave the Taifa Stars needing a miracle over which they'd have no influence in the third-place stakes.

Head coach Miguel Angel Gamondi will be wholly focused on Tunisia. If Tanzania can pull off a win in Rabat, they'll likely be through in second place.

They've given little indication that they're capable of it. They scored one goal in each of their first two group games and face a Tunisia side with five goals scored in theirs.

Elias Achouri of Danish Superliga champions FC Copenhagen is one of the players with two AFCON 2025 goals to his name, both scored against Uganda in game one.

After failing to make it out of the group stage last time out after making it to the knock-outs in the previous four tournaments, the Carthage Eagles will surely be guarded against a surprise failure in Morocco.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Tanzania 0-3 Tunisia

Tanzania have a sliver of hope but we think Group C will look like a formality in hindsight at full time.