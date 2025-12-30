Gillette Stadium: Capacity, location, World Cup 2026 games and everything you need to know about the venue

Gillette Stadium is the joint-smallest of the United States stadiums hosting matches at World Cup 2026 and will host seven matches including a quarter-final and games involving both England and Scotland.

It's one of 16 World Cup 2026 venues across the United States, Mexico and Canada, and is the easternmost geographical point of the tournament.

FourFourTwo has the complete lowdown on this World Cup stadium, from the capacity and history of Gillette Stadium to its usage at World Cup 2026.

Background

Gillette Stadium: The background

Interior view of Gillette Stadium
Interior view of Gillette Stadium
General view of Gillette Stadium
Exterior view of Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium is in the town of Foxborough Massachusetts, part of the greater Boston metropolitan area. It will host World Cup 2026 matches under the unsponsored moniker of Boston Stadium. Owned by the Kraft Group, it replaced the previous Foxboro Stadium in 2002 and was upgraded in 2023. It houses the Kraft-owned New England Patriots and New England Revolution.

The previous Foxboro Stadium was owned by the Krafts when it was Boston's stadium at the World Cup in the United States in 1994. The current version will host seven matches, the latest batch in an extensive history of international matches. England will play Ghana at Boston Stadium in their second group game.

Gillette Stadium has been hosting United States men's and women's matches since 2002, as well as many CONCACAF Gold Cup fixtures and international games featuring other national teams from around the Americas. It held Major League Soccer's MLS Cup showpiece in 2002 and was a host venue for the Women's World Cup in 2003.

The home of the Revs will host seven World Cup 2026 matches, comprising five in the group stage – two of Scotland's three – and one each in the Round of 32 and the quarter-finals.

Location

Where is Gillette Stadium located?

Gillette Stadium is located on the vast Patriot Place campus north of Foxborough, 27 miles by Route 93 and Route 95 from Downtown Boston.

It's accessible by commuter rail on the Franklin/Foxboro Line or the Providence/Stoughton Line, both of which connect Boston South station to Foxborough.

Capacity

What is the capacity of Gillette Stadium?

It looks spacious at pitch-level but Gillette Stadium is the joint-smallest United States stadium among the World Cup 2026 venues. It will have a seated capacity of 65,000 for its seven matches.

Tenants

Who plays at Gillette Stadium usually?

Gillette Stadium is the permanent home of the famous New England Patriots NFL franchise. They have won the Super Bowl on six occasions, all of them under head coach Bill Belichick and five since Gillette Stadium opened.

Major League Soccer's New England Revolution also play their home matches at Gillette Stadium.

Unlike their storied co-tenants, the Revs are yet to win national honours with the noteworthy exceptions of the Supporters' Shield and the US Open Cup once each.

World Cup 2026 games

Which World Cup 2026 games is Gillette Stadium hosting?

Gillette Stadium will host five group stage matches and two knock-out games at the 2026 World Cup.