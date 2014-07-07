Argentina refuse to dash Di Maria's hopes

Di Maria was substituted just past the half-hour mark in their 1-0 quarter-final victory, and despite widespread reports ruling the Real Madrid man out for the remainder of their campaign in Brazil, Alejandro Sabella's side refuse to dismiss his chances of a recovery.

Argentina are set to face the Netherlands in their semi-final in Sao Paulo on Wednesday minus Di Maria, although he is reportedly hopeful of playing in the final should the South American nation progress.

"The Argentine physician Dr. Daniel Martinez reported after studies yesterday and today, the midfielder suffered a thigh injury… He noted that it will not be available for the semi-final and then it will evaluate the (next) day," a statement on the Argentina FA's website read.

In better news for the Argentines, striker Sergio Aguero could play a bigger role against the Netherlands after missing their two knockout stage matches due to a thigh injury.

Defender Marcos Rojo is also set to return from suspension for their clash with the Dutch.