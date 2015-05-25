Argentine football rocked by second death

Less than two weeks on from the passing of San Martin Burzaco's Emanuel Ortega, who died after hitting his head on a concrete wall surrounding the pitch, Argentine football has been rocked by a second tragic death.

Atletico Parana defender Cristian Gomez died after collapsing during a match in Argentina's second division on Sunday.

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) confirmed the news and announced the suspension of games that were due to be played on Sunday evening, including River Plate's Primera Division meeting with Tigre.

An AFA statement read: "Due to the death of Cristian Gomez, Atletico Parana player, and as a show of support to the family of the player, the Argentine Football Association, with the support of Argentine footballers guild members, decided to suspend the parties that should be played tonight, with full solidarity."

Argentina international Sergio Aguero wrote on Twitter: "I was told of the death of Cristian Gomez of Atl. Parana. Sad news. Again football is in mourning. My condolences to the family."