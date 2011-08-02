Arnautovic left out by Austria again

"Arnautovic is no longer an issue from here on," coach Didi Constanini told reporters after announcing the squad.

"He has to stay quiet and show that he can fulfil his potential in the matches. I have decided in favour of collective sprit and I stick by that."

Arnautovic was dropped for June's Euro 2012 qualifier at home to Germany and Austria gave a much-improved performance without him despite losing 2-1.

That decision came less than two weeks after the fiery striker was dropped by his club Werder Bremen for unspecified reasons amid reports he had been nightclubbing two days before a Bundesliga match.

The 22-year-old managed only three goals in 25 Bundesliga appearances for Werder last season - two of them in his second game - having joined the club after an equally problematic season with Inter Milan before that.

Last month in an interview he said that he intended to turn over a new leaf.

Constantini has also sidelined several other prominent players including German-based Andreas Ivanschitz and Martin Stranzl and Serie A's Gyorgy Garics and and Alex Manninger.