The Austria Euro 2024 away kit is out - and Puma have added a subtle design feature that fans are going to love

The Austria Euro 2024 away kit is out, and Puma have opted for a brave design choice this time around.

Puma's Euro 2024 kits have been designed to celebrate each nations' heritage, and while Austria is no different, there's a real touch of modernity about it.

Ralf Rangnick will hope to see this away kit being used in the latter rounds of the tournament in Germany - but they'll have to make it out of the group stages first.

The Austria Euro 2024 away kit combines the traditional with the modern

At first glance, the Austria away kit is a bland white and black design wit no airs and graces. But when taking a closer look vibrant blue accents pop out at you, truly elevating the design from Puma.

Intended to "mirror the nation's affinity for nature and exploration", according to Puma, the white away kit is clean, fresh and one that is certain to stand out on the backs of David Alaba and Co. this summer.

The V-neck collar is also different to the home shirt, ensuring there's a real difference between the shirts.

Puma's new Austria away kit for Euro 2024 (Image credit: Puma)

Plus, all Puma kits for Euro 2024 are made from recycled materials, which is always a bonus as Puma continues its commitment to sustainability.

“The launch of our new home and away national team kits marks a great new milestone for Puma and our sustainability targets," said Nora-Sophie Lehmer, Senior Product Line Manager Teamsport Apparel Excellence.

"For the first time our National team Replica jerseys will be made from RE:FIBRE."

Serbia, meanwhile, have an intimidating home kit and their away kit is a subtle masterpiece.