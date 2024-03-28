The Austria Euro 2024 home kit is out, featuring a bespoke artistic theme

The Austria Euro 2024 home kit is out, with Ralf Rangnick's side hoping it sees them shock the Netherlands, France and Poland to reach the knockout stages in Germany.

With many of Puma's Euro 2024 kits celebrating their nations' heritage, Austria are no different.

Austria's red and white colourway has been upgraded with a unique design element that is bound to pop in Germany - they'll just hope it is used for more than three games when the tournament rolls around, though.

The Austria Euro 2024 home kit features a unique artistic design

Featuring the nation's traditional red base, Austria's home shirt is topped with a Jugendstil architectural design - an artistic movement that came to prominence towards the end of the 19th century.

With bespoke graphics, the Austria kit has certainly been made a lot more interesting with this design from Puma. The white collar and cuffs help highlight this graphic design even more, with the European nation confident of surprising a few in Germany this summer.

This design is intended to "celebrate the rich heritage" of Austria, according to Puma.

BUY THE SHIRT (Image credit: Puma) SHOP PUMA KITS Buy this shirt from Puma

Puma's new Austria home kit for Euro 2024 (Image credit: Puma)

A key feature of the Austria Euro 2024 home kit is that it's made from recycled materials, as part of Puma's commitment to sustainability.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Nora-Sophie Lehmer, Senior Product Line Manager Teamsport Apparel Excellence, said: “The launch of our new Home and Away National team kits marks a great new milestone for Puma and our sustainability targets.

"For the first time our National team Replica jerseys will be made from RE:FIBRE."

SEE THE AWAY (Image credit: Puma) EURO 2024 KITS Austria Euro 2024 away kit

David Alaba and Co. will hope this new kit will see them progress from the group stages in Germany.

Where to buy

Austria Euro 2024 home kit A bespoke artistic design to celebrate Austria's rich history Our expert review: Specifications Colour: Puma red/Chilli pepper Sizes: XS-XXXL Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Unique design + White collar and cuffs help the shirt pop

More Puma kit drops

Puma has dropped their brand new home and away kits ahead of Euro 2024.

Switzerland's home kit could be one of their best releases, while the away shirt is clean and fresh. Czech Republic also have a bold new design for their home kit, but the away might seem a little bland and uninspiring.

Serbia, meanwhile, have an intimidating home kit and their away kit is a subtle masterpiece.