The Austria Euro 2024 home kit is out, featuring a bespoke artistic theme

By Ryan Dabbs
published

The Austria Euro 2024 home kit celebrates the nation's heritage

Austria Euro 2024 home kit
(Image credit: Puma)
Jump To:

The Austria Euro 2024 home kit is out, with Ralf Rangnick's side hoping it sees them shock the Netherlands, France and Poland to reach the knockout stages in Germany.

With many of Puma's Euro 2024 kits celebrating their nations' heritage, Austria are no different. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1