The Austria Euro 2024 home kit is out, featuring a bespoke artistic theme
The Austria Euro 2024 home kit is out, with Ralf Rangnick's side hoping it sees them shock the Netherlands, France and Poland to reach the knockout stages in Germany.
With many of Puma's Euro 2024 kits celebrating their nations' heritage, Austria are no different.
Austria's red and white colourway has been upgraded with a unique design element that is bound to pop in Germany - they'll just hope it is used for more than three games when the tournament rolls around, though.
The Austria Euro 2024 home kit features a unique artistic design
Featuring the nation's traditional red base, Austria's home shirt is topped with a Jugendstil architectural design - an artistic movement that came to prominence towards the end of the 19th century.
With bespoke graphics, the Austria kit has certainly been made a lot more interesting with this design from Puma. The white collar and cuffs help highlight this graphic design even more, with the European nation confident of surprising a few in Germany this summer.
This design is intended to "celebrate the rich heritage" of Austria, according to Puma.
A key feature of the Austria Euro 2024 home kit is that it's made from recycled materials, as part of Puma's commitment to sustainability.
Nora-Sophie Lehmer, Senior Product Line Manager Teamsport Apparel Excellence, said: “The launch of our new Home and Away National team kits marks a great new milestone for Puma and our sustainability targets.
"For the first time our National team Replica jerseys will be made from RE:FIBRE."
EURO 2024 KITS Austria Euro 2024 away kit
David Alaba and Co. will hope this new kit will see them progress from the group stages in Germany.
